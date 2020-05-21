Share:

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 48,091with 2,193 reported during the last 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 17,382 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 18,964 in Sindh, 6,815 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,968 in Balochistan, 1,235 in Islamabad, 579 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 148 in Azad Kashmir.

14,155 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1,017 with 32 new deaths reported during the past twenty-four hours.