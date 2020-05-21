Share:

ISLAMABAD-Taking part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese company, China Railway 19 Bureau Group Mining Investment has provided necessary infection prevention and control material to its staff at its coal-mining project (Thar-block II) in Tharparkar, Sindh, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

It was noted that during COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan stands one of the worst-hit countries in South Asia. Ensuring workers’ health and safety is a top priority for each China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

To safeguard staff’s health and eliminate their anxiety, the Company had taken immediate action to contact local suppliers in Karachi to formulate supply plan.

According to the report, medical materials such as disposable medical masks, protective coveralls, safety protective goggles and disinfectant have been sent to the project.

It may be mentioned here that till now over 800 local villagers have got jobs in this coal mining project.

Due to the effective and timely pandemic prevention measures, all the workers’ health is well protected, and the project runs normal at present.

As Pakistan’s first large-scale open-pit coal mine, this project is an important part of Thar integrated coal mine and power project under CPEC.

The coal resources have been used to generate electricity with a capacity of 660 MW since March 25, 2019 to alleviate Pakistan’s power shortage, the report added.