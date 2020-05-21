Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has said that pre­vailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis. Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue ac­tivities here at his of­fice Wednesday, he said that as the lockdown has been eased across the country to meet the public need , the ef­forts to control dengue should be vigorously continued in all areas to intercept virus besides dealing with COVID-19 outbreak. The DC asked health professionals to expedite indoor and outdoor surveillance from where dengue pa­tients were reported last year. Anwar direct­ed the officials to remain vigilant and conduct visits on regular basis and adopt appropriate remedial measures for dengue and Corona vi­rus prevention in the ar­eas which had been still left by field staff due to any reason. He directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water, adding anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be tak­en against those failing to comply with the laws.