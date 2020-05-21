Share:

KHYBER - To check efficiency and capability of Rescue 1122, district emergency officer Malik Ashfaq Hussain paid a surprise visit to the control room and station of the center in Jamrud on Tuesday.

The in-charge officer inspected all the operation­al vehicles, ambulances and other apparatus utilize during emergency and gave necessary instructions to the officials on the spot. He also observed attendance and discipline of the officials besides checking of rou­tine calls receives in the center in time of emergency.

The district emergency officer on behalf of Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad and Director Operation Dr Ayaz asked the on duty officials to be alert to deal with any unfavourable situation during Eid. He warned that no negligence of the responsible officials would be tol­erable in time of execution of their official duties.