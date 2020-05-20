Share:

I want to throw light on the disastrous increase in drug addiction among youngsters in schools, colleges and universities. Recently, UN reported the situation of drug abuse in Pakistan. According to that report, there is an estimation of 8.9 million drug users in Pakistan. There are several reasons why there is drug usage amongst the younger generation. One of these is the easy availability of drugs in educational institutions where students are under mass peer pressure.

Mental illness, depression and stress are very common in the youth of Pakistan, which drives them towards drug abuse. Drug addiction can harm the future of these children. There must be an action taken against the agents who supply drugs in educational institutions. Along with it, more development of non-governmental organizations could help bring awareness among parents, teachers and children. Educational institutions must also raise awareness among students by holding seminars and starting campaigns regarding it.

AWAIS MUKHTAR,

Gujranwala.