Share:

ISLAMABAD - The capital’s development authority with the assistance of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has planned to plant a total number of 1125 plants in the premises of Monal restaurant located on the Margalla Hills of Islamabad.

The plants which are to be planted will be of kachnar, jangli anar, amaltas and chambeli.

Talking exclusively with TheNation, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed stated that the work has already been started and nearly half of the plants were already planted.

According to the chairman CDA, the total damaged area around Monal was around 450,000 square feet. Amir also briefed that the damaged area which would be left will be used for planting Snatha tree and they will disperse the seeds as soon as they are done with planting fruit trees.

Lately, the popular Monal restaurant located in Margalla Hills was sealed by the Islamabad Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Islamabad Chief Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday over illegal tree cutting for expansive construction activities.

Climate Change Ministry Media Focal Person Muhammad Saleem told in a press conference that the action was taken after the restaurant’s illegal activities, which were initiated by its management a few days ago, were brought to PM’s Adviser Malik Amin Aslam’s notice.

“Taking serious notice of the illegal activities, Malik Amin directed EPA to take legal action against the culprits,” he told the media, adding that besides sealing off the property, an FIR had also been lodged against the offenders at the Islamabad Secretariat Police Station. Regretting the significant loss of tree cover and land degradation in the restaurant’s vicinity, the Climate Change Ministry’s focal person said that he was thankful to citizens for sharing pictures of the land leveled area achieved after the massive cutting of trees on social media until it went viral.

“Resultantly, the district administration conducted a raid on Tuesday evening and it was observed that images of destruction activities which had appeared on social media were authentic. During the raid, two persons namely Muhammad Sagheer and Muhammad Naeem were arrested on the spot whereas an FIR, NO 224/20, has been lodged in Police Station Kohsar, F/7,” he added.

Further, Malik Amin, along with the Climate Change Ministry’s higher authorities will visit the damaged site on Wednesday and take stock of the damage Monal restaurant has caused to the land and trees.