PESHAWAR - Foreign graduate doctors have demanded RMP (Registered Medical practitioner) status to utilize their services amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
While addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, a group of doctors headed by Foreign Doctors’ Alliance President Dr Faizullah Khan said that at least 5,000 foreign graduate doctors are jobless in the county, but the government was least bothered to avail their services amid corona outbreak.
Flanked by Dr Mehmood Afridi, Dr Adnan, and others, Dr Faizullah Khan pointed out that in such situation the status of more than 5,000 foreign graduate doctors in the country remained ambiguous, as the government was disappointing them on name of licensing examination.
“We need provisional licenses so that the graduates will complete their house jobs,” he said.
Dr Faiz said that without license the doctors were neither allowed to practice medicines even privately nor let take admission abroad for higher education, which he termed sheer injustice with them, rather violation of the constitution. He said that without getting registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the MBBS degree holders were unable to get job anywhere in the country.
The alliance president Dr Faiz also said that graduates had completed their studies from various developed countries mostly from China, but they were not allowed to take exam for license due to the covid-19 pandemic.