Share:

LAHORE-GE Renewable Energy, in consortium with Powerchina Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited, announced that it has been selected by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to supply six Francis turbines and generators for Stage 1 of the new Dasu hydropower plant in Pakistan.

The 2.2 GW Dasu hydropower project is one of the most important power generation projects in the country. The plant will help generate clean electricity, ushering in a new era of socio-economic potential and development in remote areas.

The project will be completed in two stages. The first stage consists of installing a 2,160 MW hydropower plant on the Indus River, which could be expanded to 4,320 MW in a second phase.