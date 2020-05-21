Share:

The death toll from the coronavirus throughout the world has reached 328,120, while over 4.99 million infections have been detected, and more than 1.89 million of those patients have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, media and other sources.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson has warned about a possible second wave of coronavirus and stressed that the pandemic still poses a threat as the global number of those infected is nearing 5 million.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,551,853, including 93,439 deaths and 294,312 recoveries. Russia has the second largest number of coronavirus cases: 308,705, with 85,392 recoveries and 2,972 fatalities. In Europe, Italy, Spain, and the UK have been among the worst-affected countries.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March.