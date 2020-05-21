Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistance to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Gov­ernment, Kamran Ban­gash Wednesday said that government is utilizing all available resources to tackle corona pandemic and protective kits are be­ing provided to doctors on priority basis.

He was addressing a co­rona protective equipment distribution ceremony in Local Government Office. The protective equipment were distributed by King Abdullah bin Abulaziz Pro­gram (KAAP) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) making incessant efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading but coopera­tion of general public and adopting precautionary measures is of supreme importance to achieve the goal.

He said equipment do­nated by KAAP and IDB would be immediately sent to tehsil and district level hospitals adding it would enhance the performance of medical professional against corona.

Kamran Bangash said the fatality rate of corona is higher in KP and the gov­ernment would consider lockdown after Eid to con­trol the pandemic. He also urged people to maintain social distancing and sup­port government in its ef­forts against corona.

Responding to a ques­tion regarding Bus Rapid Transit Project, he said that the work has not been completed on this mega project but the government would soon give a surprise to people of provincial me­tropolis.

On the occasion, Repre­sentative of IDB in Pakistan, Inam Ullah Khan said that KAAP and IDP Bank has provided 25 million dollars to government of Pakistan under which about 500 mo­bile health clinics are work­ing in Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan.

He informed that un­der the program protec­tive equipment including 35000 disposable gowns and face masks, 1200 N 95 masks, 1200 protective spectacles, 17500 dispos­able caps, 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometers, soaps and shoes worth 25 million ru­pees have been given.