Karachi is the most populated city of Pakistan and is facing a pollution problem, which is increasing gradually in Karachi due to the fuels of old vehicles, bad factories, poisonous gases and burning things.

In every street of Karachi, people burn garbage due to which, the residents suffer lots of problems. Due to this, people also get many diseases such as cough, sore throat, headaches and allergies.

Every car emits smoke which causes a large number of diseases. A large quantity of this smoke comes out from factories. This smoke is very dangerous for people and because of this people are losing their precious lives.

To conclude, I request the government to solve the problem of pollution in Karachi.

HANEEF BALUCH SAJIDI,

Awaran.