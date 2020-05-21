PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while lauding the role of doctors community in the prevailing corona situation, has said that the entire nation highly values the selfless and tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and other health workers to save the lives of others at the risk of their own lives.
He further said that the government fully realizes the difficulties and problems faced by the frontline health workers adding that from the very first day result-oriented steps are being taken to resolve those problems, and to a great extent those problems have been resolved whereas efforts are being made to further improve the situation.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Insaaf Doctors Forum (IDF) who called on him here yesterday.
On the occasion, the delegation led by MPA Dr. Sumaira Shams discussed with him various matters related to corona pandemic and especially the precautionary measures during the upcoming Eid days.
Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that removing all the deficiencies surfaced in the healthcare system with regard to corona pandemic would be the top priority of the provincial government adding that in the upcoming financial budget special attention would be paid to the availability of the required human resource, medical equipments and essential medicines in all the public sector hospitals of the province to enable them effectively deal with corona and other pandemics.
Responding to the demand of the delegation for giving risk allowance to the frontline health workers, Mahmood Khan said that the government was already giving serious consideration to the matter.
“In the upcoming budget, Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme will be extended to 100% population of the province to ensure free of cost quality health services to the people of the province”, he said.