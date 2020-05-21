Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while lauding the role of doc­tors community in the prevail­ing corona situation, has said that the entire nation highly values the selfless and tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and other health workers to save the lives of others at the risk of their own lives.

He further said that the gov­ernment fully realizes the dif­ficulties and problems faced by the frontline health work­ers adding that from the very first day result-oriented steps are being taken to re­solve those problems, and to a great extent those problems have been resolved whereas efforts are being made to fur­ther improve the situation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delega­tion of Insaaf Doctors Forum (IDF) who called on him here yesterday.

On the occasion, the del­egation led by MPA Dr. Su­maira Shams discussed with him various matters related to corona pandemic and es­pecially the precautionary measures during the upcom­ing Eid days.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that removing all the deficiencies surfaced in the healthcare system with regard to corona pandemic would be the top priority of the provincial gov­ernment adding that in the upcoming financial budget special attention would be paid to the availability of the required human resource, medical equipments and es­sential medicines in all the public sector hospitals of the province to enable them ef­fectively deal with corona and other pandemics.

Responding to the de­mand of the delegation for giving risk allowance to the frontline health workers, Mahmood Khan said that the government was already giv­ing serious consideration to the matter.

“In the upcoming budget, Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme will be extended to 100% population of the province to ensure free of cost quality health services to the people of the province”, he said.