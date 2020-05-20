Share:

Lahore-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday led the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, which has been commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were on top with six gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Punjab took three gold, three silver and six bronze while Sindh claimed three silver and seven bronze medals.

In the event, fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation are participating. As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event, which will last till May 22.

Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring. As per results of boys 12-14 years, in Group 1, Shaheer of KP claimed gold, Naimat Ullah of KP clinched silver while M Noman & Syed Faiz Ali of Sindh grabbed bronze. In Group 2, Tahir Zakirof KP got gold, Muzamilof KP picked silver while Abdullah of Sindh and Manan of Islamabad got bronze each.

In girls 12-14 years, in Group 1, Hadia Naeem of KP claimed gold, Maira Anwar of KP clinched silver while Mehnaz Khan of Punjab and Aleeza Nadeem from Sindh grabbed bronze. In Group 2, Hiba Naeem of KP got gold, Konain of Sindh picked silver while Faiza of KP and Warisha from Sindh got bronze each.

Similarly, Umar Bin Asif of UAE got gold, Akshat Saran of India claimed silver while Nishwan Mustafa and Nahyan Satam Safyani of Saudi Arabia claimed bronze each. In girls 12 -14 years, Aleeza Bin Asif of UAE claimed gold, Ridha of India secured silver while Ariyan Sarakanth of India and Aishwariya Nabeel Fadal of Egypt claimed bronze each.