Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Miftah Ismail skipped his appearance before National Accountability Bureau probe team in LNG scam yesterday. NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Miftah Ismail for recording his statement in LNG scam May 20. According to officials, Miftah had submitted the reply to questionair given by NAB investigation team through his lawyer. According to documents available with The Nation, NAB Rawalpindi had issued a summon to Miftah Ismail for May 8 with subject “call up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case U/S 19 of NAO, 1999, investigation against the authorities including minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, concerned secretary and others regarding illegal award of LNG Terminal-1 to EETPL.” It further said, “Whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence committed by you under the provisions of NAO 1999 on the allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing loss to National exchequer, misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means during award of LNG Terminal-1, etc. Whereas, the subject investigation has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding award of LNG Terminal-1.