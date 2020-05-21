Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as a gesture of goodwill, has decided to arrange a high-tea for the arrested suspects on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, NAB spokesperson said on Wednesday. According to the NAB spokesperson, on the joyful occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the under-arrest suspects would also be presented with bouquets on the behest of NAB officials. He said that this was for the first time that those on judicial remand at Camp and Kot Lakhpat would also be presented with bouquets. He said that NAB had demonstrated such courteous gestures in the pas as well. He said various renowned politicians had availed facilities provided by NAB on the occasion of Eid. The NAB spokesperson maintained that these gestures of good will were based on empathetic considerations, nonetheless, there was going to be no compromise on the quality of investigations by the NAB.