LAHORE - Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir said that the process of distribution of new vehicles across the province should be started under comprehensive strategy by keeping in view the challenges and requirements of every district and also its population, area, ratio of hardened crimes and number of 15 calls while provision of new vehicles to each district.

He said that image of police among citizens may only be improved by effective operational duties and better response timing. He further said that those districts which had more population and ratio of crimes, should be provided new vehicles preferentially keeping in view their needs with respect to patrolling and raiding duties whereas old vehicles should be upgraded with new vehicles in those districts having large area so that patrolling between police stations of these big area districts should be made more effective.

He moreover added that, for operational and investigation duties, the vehicles under use of police should be replaced with new vehicles in phases so that process of elimination of criminals from society may be speeded up by upgrading police transport. He said that, with addition of new vehicles, responsibilities of force will also be enhanced therefore, and clear change with respect control of crime and law and order situation should be projected in all districts. These views were expressed by him when he was directing to officers in a session with respect to distribution of new vehicles and also upgradation of police vehicles.

IG Punjab said that, distribution formula of vehicles should be made more effective and Plan D should also be prepared keeping in view the area of every district.

He further said that it is my top priority to provide every possible facility and resources to force for performance of their best professional duties whereas officers should also take best performance from their subordinates.

In the session, Addl IG IAB Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG welfare and finance Tariq Masood Yaseen, Addl IG logistics and procurement Ali Amir Malik, Addl IG operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG Establishment BA Nasir, DIG Tele and transport Akbar Nasir khan and SSP MT Asad Sarfraz Khan along with other officers were also present.