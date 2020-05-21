Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has rejected India’s illegal domicile law in held Kashmir.

The IPHRC strongly condemned and categorically rejected Indian government's recently introduced Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission said while the world was striving to fight a global pandemic of Covid-19, India has mischievously used the opportunity to illegally alter the demographic composition of Muslim majority in held Kashmir.

“However, as in the past, the people of Kashmir have squarely denounced this law as yet another illegal move and expressed their resolve to stand firm against the tyranny of Indian occupation,” the statement said. The Commission said this was a manifest violation of the human rights of the Kashmiri people guaranteed under international human rights treaties including Articles 27 and 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. “It will not only change the demographics of the occupied area and resultant disenfranchisement but will further complicate the dispute which has already claimed thousands of innocent lives of Kashmiri Muslims,” the statement said,

The Commission urged the UN and the international community to play their due role to pressurize India to abide by the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions to refrain from any administrative and legislative actions in occupied Kashmir, restore all fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris, and allow people of Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan welcomed OIC statement, strongly condemning and rejecting Indian government's illegal actions to redefine domicile rules to alter Occupied Kashmir's demography. In a tweet Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the move as settlement of colonialism’ against OIC and UN resolutions, Geneva convention and international and humanitarian law.