ISLAMABAD - Pakistan urged the European Union to take notice of the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. Speaking to European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the coronavirus pandemic had engulfed the entire world, and hence necessitated global efforts to contain its spread. He said Pakistan had allocated eight billion dollars for economic rehabilitation of the people affected by the coronavirus despite financial constraints. The FM welcomed the European Union's timely support to Pakistan to deal with the situation arising out of coronavirus. He said the European Union, being champion of human rights, should take notice of the worst curfew and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Qureshi urged the international community, including the European Union, to press India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to free the Kashmiris detained in Indian jails.