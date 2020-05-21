Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi restated on Wednesday that Pakistan supports sustainable peace in Afghanistan and wants to maintain good re­lations with its neighbouring country.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of ration packs among Afghan refugees here, the President said Pakistan welcomed the re­cent peace efforts in Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring bringing stability to the conflict-hit country.

President Alvi said Pakistan would ex­tend similar treatment to Afghan refugees in the wake of protection against coronavirus, along with general public.

He said the some states as champions of human rights showed their real face by clos­ing doors on migrants.

On other hand, he said, Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees for last 35 years and Turkey helped out thousands of refugees coming in from Syria as a gesture of human­ity.

The President said helping the needy through Zakat and charity was an important side of Islamic teachings. He said as COV­ID-19 impacted all segments of society, the only way to remain safe was to follow safe­ty measures.

He stressed maintaining social-distancing and wearing masks in Bazars and mosques.

For Eid, he said the prayers could be held within homes to ensure protection of nears and dear one from the pandemic.

He recalled formulating a 20-point Stand­ard Operating Procedures for Taraweeh at mosques.

President Alvi said Pakistanis as a respon­sible nation, needed to adopt precautionary measures for the safety of all.

First Lady Samina Alvi, Federal Minister for SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Manag­ing Director Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi, Turkish ambassador Mustafa Yardakul, the Afghan Ambassador and senior officials were present on the occasion.