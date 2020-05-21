PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association on Wednesday threatened to start a protest campaign and stop their services at public sector hospitals after Eid-ul-Fitr if the government failed to provide incentives to the health employees serving the coronavirus patients.
Provincial Paramedical Association President Syed Roedar Shah said the government had already announced incentives for employees of the President House, Wapda, Peshawar High Court, and the establishment and administration departments, while it ignored the health workers who have been treating the coronavirus patients at the risk of their own lives.
He said many health workers contracted the virus while serving in the hospitals but they were shocked to notice that the government ignored their services and didn’t give them incentives.
Shah said that paramedics were not against other employees but wanted to remind the government about the services of health workers amid the ongoing pandemic.