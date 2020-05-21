Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association on Wednesday threat­ened to start a protest campaign and stop their services at public sec­tor hospitals after Eid-ul-Fitr if the government failed to provide incen­tives to the health em­ployees serving the coro­navirus patients.

Provincial Paramed­ical Association Presi­dent Syed Roedar Shah said the government had already announced in­centives for employees of the President House, Wapda, Peshawar High Court, and the establish­ment and administra­tion departments, while it ignored the health workers who have been treating the coronavi­rus patients at the risk of their own lives.

He said many health workers contracted the virus while serving in the hospitals but they were shocked to notice that the government ignored their services and didn’t give them incentives.

Shah said that paramed­ics were not against other employees but wanted to remind the government about the services of health workers amid the ongoing pandemic.