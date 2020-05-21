Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, said that the government was devising strategy to effectively control the spread of disease in the country.

In a meeting with Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, the Prime Minister said that the government was also focusing on providing relief to people to reduce the adverse financial impact of lockdown that was imposed in the wake of COVID-19. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was cognizant of the importance of Federation. He directed for convening the Senate session. Dr Babar Awan presented a proposal on capacity-building of young parliamentarians aimed at their effective participation in legislative process. The training will be given to young parliamentarians belonging to all political parties.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the role of Ulema and religious leaders was vital in raising awareness about adopting safety measures against coronavirus.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Central Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Habib Irfani. Other Ulema of the delegation included Pir Syed Israr ul Haq Nizami, Allama Azmat Hussain Shah and Allama Muhammad Asghar.

Govt will take allies into confidence over legislation in NA

The prime minister said that the government believed in holding consultation with Ulema and religious leaders on all matters of importance.

The Ulema presented several proposals for improving system of regulating mosques and shrines. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the role of Ulema and religious leaders was critically important in raising awareness about adopting safety measures against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the general public to follow safety procedures against coronavirus during Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, the ruling party (PTI) will soon take its all coalition partners into confidence about legislative business to be presented in upcoming National Assembly session, scheduled to be held by the first week of June.

The senior members of PTI and Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan will brief allied partners about legislative business and plans for federal budget 2020-21, background discussions with senior lawmakers revealed. The government has planned to pass pending bills from joint sitting of parliament before the National Assembly session. The government members have also marked pending bills of both the houses for legislation in joint session.

The government side will hold discussion over budget, legislation, constitutional amendments and modifications in the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Sources said the coalition partners of government have asked to share its plan about legislation and on other related matters before the upcoming session. MQM-P and BNP (Mengal) had earlier expressed reservations for not taking them into confidence about important legislative business.