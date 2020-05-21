Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has stopped 10 private medical colleges from taking new admissions while all the last session enrolled students will be adjusted in accredited medical institutions, a statement said on Wednesday.

The statement released by the PMDC also said that all the decisions made by the dissolved Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) have been declared unlawful, so the registration and accreditation of the institutions are also unlawful and fresh inspections will be conducted. The PMDC also directed the 10 institutions to shift the funds received by the students as fee to the respective colleges where the students will be adjusted.

The 10 medical and dental colleges whose registration has been declared unlawful include Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, Fazaia Ruth PFAO Medical College, Karachi, Dow Dental College, Karachi, Muhammad Dental College, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Swat Medical College, Swat, Shifa College of Dentistry Shifa Tameer-e-Millat, Islamabad, Azra Naheed Dental College, Lahore (Punjab), Watim Medical College, Rawalpindi, Khairpur Medical College, Khairpur Mirs, Sindh and Dental Section, and Rawal Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad.

The statement said that “it is informed to all the concerned through public notice that since all the actions taken and decisions made by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) have been declared unlawful, provisional accreditation/registration would sail in the same boat especially when there is no provision for such accreditation or registration.”

It said that therefore, the colleges are stopped from admitting fresh students and the students who have already been admitted for the session 2019-20 in the said colleges would be rehabilitated /adjusted in the colleges already accredited / recognized by PM&DC and notified by Federal Government.

The colleges, whose provisional accreditation has been declared unlawful, have to be inspected afresh in near future. The statement also added that the adhoc council has decided to adjust all students already studying in above mentioned colleges to other approved medical/dental colleges to save their future and precious time.

All these colleges are directed to transfer the entire amount received from the students to the receiving colleges as prescribed by the respective admitting universities as soon as possible but not later than one month, so that they could adjust the students at the earliest.