KARACHI - Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic (South Zone) Hassam Bin Iqbal on Wednesday said that police had formed two specified squads in the zone to eliminate the cul­ture of racing in posh lo­cality of Defence.

Talking to APP, he said the squads namely Anti-Racing and Anti-Riding would con­sist of 10 personnel and of­ficers, two vehicles and six motorbikes.

SSP Hassam said the squads would perform duty in DHA from 8pm to 4am.