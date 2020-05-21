Share:

ISLAMABAD-Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has shared adorable family pictures to mark World Bee Day. The heir apparent, 42, can be seen smiling in the snaps alongside her two children Princess Estelle, 8, and Prince Oscar, 4, as they visit hives on the grounds of the Haga Palace in Stockholm. Shared on the Swedish royal household’s Instagram recently, the photographs show the princess and her youngsters in full beekeeping protective gear.

The children eagerly observe the hives with their mother, with Princess Estelle even picking up one of the slots to showcase the many bees.

‘Before #worldbeeday, the Crown Princess took Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar to the hives at Haga Palace,’ the social media post read. ‘There they learned more about bees and why they are important for our biodiversity. Humans rely on pollinators, such as bees, to eventually be able to get food on the table.’