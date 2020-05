Share:

LAHORE (PR) - A prize has been announced for Prof Abdul Haq’s book ‘Quaid-i-Azam Ka Dor-e-Hakoomat’ in a competition of books published under the auspices of National Book Foundation Cabinet Division Islamabad during 2019. The comments of former Provincial Ombudsman and presently Chairman Moulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Khalid Mehmood and Chief Editor Daily Pakistan, Mujeebur Rehman Shami also informed us about the knowledge of the writer.