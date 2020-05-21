Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its grand operation against adulterators to make Punjab adulteration free. On Wednesday Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) join hands to combat adulteration. According to the details, Food Authority representative to monitor milk supply vehicles’ routes through PSCA cameras. For that purpose, the Food Authority representative will be on duty at Safe Cities Headquarters Qurban Lines Lahore. The representative of the Food Authority will take pictures of the vehicles entering Lahore through PSCA cameras and send them to the Food Authority head office. On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer, Punjab Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan said, healthy eating has a positive impact on staff performance. The Safe Cities Authority helps all entities to fulfill their responsibilities in a timely manner.