KARACHI - Member Provincial Assem­bly (MPA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh, Riaz Haider, condemning the K-Electric for its unannounced load­shedding at Sehri and Iftar timings in different areas of the metropolis.

He alleged that the power company stopped five hours transmission of electricity in Naghan Chowrangi, Anda Mor, UP and Sir Syed Town areas of the city, on Wednes­day. Riaz Haider said that the consumers experienced difficulties at Sehri and If­tar timings due to the load­shedding.