ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected major opposition parties’ demand for holding fresh polls in the country seeking to “steer the country out of the present economic and governance crises” amid COVD-19 outbreak.

The ruling party said that the opposition should wait for another three years to go into the general elections and it were the masses who can hold any ruling party accountable after completion of its five year term.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the two major opposition parties, recently demanded fresh polls in the country claiming that this was the only solution of the country’s present economic and governance problems.

Senator Faisal Javed says approach of opposition parties not constructive

“They must wait for another three years and then people will decide whether PTI performed or not,” said Secretary Information PTI Ahmad Jawad. He further told The Nation that in the last 30 years, PPP and PML-N both ruled the country for 10 years each, how could they question the PTI when it had formed the central government for the first time and had not even completed its two years in office.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also endorsed his party colleague and told The Nation that the opposition should wait for three more years to go into the election. “The approach of opposition parties is not constructive,” he said, adding, that they should point out the mistakes of the government where it was lacking and appreciate its good policies as well.

“The demand of fresh election in not genuine,” he said, adding, that opposition parties used to make such calls each time when they face fresh investigations into alleged corruption cases.

On May 18, it was the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif who first raised the demand for fresh elections in the country. He had said that the PTI government was not clear, rather looked confused, on whether or not to impose lockdown in the country.

“The solution lies in the fresh, free and fair elections,” he had said in an interview to a TV channel, adding, that the masses had already rejected the 2018 General Election. Shahbaz, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, further alleged that PTI government had the poorest ever performance in Pakistan’s political history. “The sentiment on business, trade and investment [during the incumbent government] has damaged too much that it is now irreversible under this [present] dispensation.”

A day after, PPP backed the demand of fresh election by PML-N. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira in a news conference said that his party had supported the PML-N’s demand. “The demand is not undemocratic. What [else] can be done in case of failure of a government,” said Kaira.

The same day, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said at a post-cabinet meeting press conference that the idea of PML-N president was novel. He added that Shahbaz had demanded fresh elections but did not talk about evidence of corruption made public by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. He alleged that PML-N leader was trying to hide his corruption by creating another controversy of fresh polls.

Separately in a Twitter post, Faraz had said that PML-N president’s demand for fresh elections was an effort to avoid accountability. “He (Shahbaz) should accept his political fate,” the minister had said.