LAHORE - Being a true Muslim it is our prime responsibility to extend maximum help to the needy people around us especially in the context of Holy month of Ramazan and effects of COVID-19. We will be answerable to God for this, said Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police DIG Mehboob Aslam while distributing ration among class four, daily wagers of NHMP and needy people of the vicinity. The ration distribution programme was organized in collaboration with a private NGO RUHIL. DIG Mehboob Aslam informed that they were distributing more than five hundred ration bags among the needy persons. He further told that he had paid half of cost for this ration distribution programme from his own pocket while other half is borne by the NGO RUHIL. DIG Mehboob Aslam explained that by spending from his own pocket he wanted to inspire and give message to all those who are blessed to extend help to the needy.