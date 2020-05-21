PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that under the orders of the Supreme Court, the provincial government has decided to keep all retail shops across the province open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 22 to May 24.
Home delivery and take-away services from bakeries will also remain opened after 5 pm for which a notification has been issued.
He expressed these views while briefing the media at the Information Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday.
Ajmal Wazir said that masses are requested to ensure implementation of social distance and other precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Fitr.
“Avoid excessive socializing on the occasion of Eid and stay at home. Spend Eid at home this time to save your life and the lives of your loved ones.” he added.
He said that many of our people were living below the poverty line and Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about those people and that’s why the lockdown has been eased.
In case of non-implementation of SOPs, they will use the option of lockdown again as it is their responsibility to protect the lives of the people adding that further relaxation can be done to ensure implementation of SOPs.