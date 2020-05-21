Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that under the orders of the Supreme Court, the provincial government has decided to keep all retail shops across the province open on Fri­days, Saturdays and Sundays from May 22 to May 24.

Home delivery and take-away services from bakeries will also remain opened after 5 pm for which a notification has been issued.

He expressed these views while briefing the media at the Information Cell Civil Secretariat Pe­shawar on Wednesday.

Ajmal Wazir said that masses are requested to ensure implementa­tion of social distance and other precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Avoid excessive so­cializing on the occasion of Eid and stay at home. Spend Eid at home this time to save your life and the lives of your loved ones.” he added.

He said that many of our people were living below the poverty line and Prime Minister Im­ran Khan was concerned about those people and that’s why the lockdown has been eased.

In case of non-imple­mentation of SOPs, they will use the option of lockdown again as it is their responsibility to protect the lives of the people adding that fur­ther relaxation can be done to ensure imple­mentation of SOPs.