ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 03 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs 160.77 compared to the last closing of Rs 160.74. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 161 and Rs 162, respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 25 paisas to close at Rs 175.83 against the last day’s trading of Rs 175.58. The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.49 whereas an increase of 15 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 196.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs 196.60. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 42.80 and Rs 43.77 respectively.