Share:

Lahore - Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has revealed that he has been really impressed with how much progress left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has made and believes he has bright future ahead. Shaheen Afridi has been in incredible form for Pakistan since last year as he starred in the 2019 World Cup. He picked 16 wickets in five matches with 14.62 average. Against Bangladesh, in 2019 world cup, Afridi finished with of 6-35 off 9.1 overs destructing Bangladesh batting line up. Consequently, Afridi, who was 19 at the time, not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but also best figure in world cup by a Pakistani bowler. Against Australia, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets an average of 36.80 in that two match series. He also took the most wickets for Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. He claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.25 in that Series. In the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi picked up two wickets in two matches at an average of 22.50. As for the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Afridi took five wickets, four of which came in the first innings and consequently Pakistan won the match by an innings and 44 runs. Afridi was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches. Last week, Afridi was rewarded for his consistent performances as he was promoted to a Category which is worth PKR 1.1 million in the central contract. Other than Afridi, only limited overs captain Babar Azam and Test skipper Azhar Ali got Category A contracts which indicates him the future of Pakistan. “I am happy that Shaheen has been promoted to category A as he performed really well in the 2019 World Cup and Test cricket as well,” Sarfraz said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.