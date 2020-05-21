Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that prayers of Jum’atul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr in Sindh would be held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Federal Government. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the 20-point guidelines issued by the Federal Government in this regard would be implemented. “People should pray for the country so that the country gets rid of the coronavirus pandemic soon,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that when all the markets and shopping malls had been opened, then it was not right to ban Eid prayers and prayers in mosques.

He said that the grounds and parks for Eid prayers would be identified and if the number of worshippers increased, Eid prayers would be offered more than once in the same place. The provincial Education Minister said that the more careful we were, the better for us and our loved ones.

The Education Minister said that tests for coronavirus were being carried out in Sindh Province in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization. Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani and Sindh government spokesperson and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab were also present during the press conference.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated the most public demanded coronavirus diagnosis Laboratory at Civil Hospital Sukkur. Grade/Level 3 laboratory has capacity of 300 tests per day which is most sufficient for testing in Northern Sindh with most trained and equipped staff including testing kits and PPEs. Laboratory is fully equipped and placed with the most transparent PRC machine for testing.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur said that the establishment of the laboratory in a short time was a great success, “we are grateful to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving the laboratory on an emergency basis which was requested by Mayor just a week ago,” he added. The Mayor further said that soon Plasma operation for curing of COVID affected Patients would be started in Sukkur.