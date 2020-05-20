Share:

KARACHI -Adhering to the directives of government of Pakistan for organisations working under the umbrella of federal government to convene Khulli Kacheri in accordance to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sui Southern Gas Company held its first Khulli Kacheri at its head office on May 18, 2020. In the backdrop of COVID-19 and as advised by the GoP, this Kacheri was held online, through a pre-publicized phone number.

Although during the two-month long lockdown period, SSGC’s operational and emergency services were being diligently performed without any delay, however the customers were not able to visit company’s Customer Facilitation Centers (CFCs) for their gas related matters. The prime objective of SSGC’s Khulli Kacheri entitled as Ruuburu was to reach out to company’s customers in order to maintain SSGC’s efficient service system and to strengthen the trust of customers on country’s leading gas utility, through this mode of communication.

This hour-long Kacheri provided a platform for SSGC’s Karachi based customers to share their issues and queries on gas related matters. A considerable number of customers called during the session. In the next phase, similar Khulli Kacheris shall be organized in other major regional stations of SSGC, including Hyderabad, Quetta.