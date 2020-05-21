Share:

LAHORE - The death toll from coronavirus crossed 1,000-mark on Wednesday as 40 more people expired across the country. With more than 1,900 new confirmed cases, the total number of infections in the country soared to 47,176.

According to the latest data, 1,009 people have lost their lives due to the disease. Sindh leads the tally with 18,964 COVID-19 cases followed by Punjab where 16,685 people have been infected with the virus.

6,815 cases have so far been detected in Khyber Pahtwnkha, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

The number of COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike in the past few days as the government eased lockdown restrictions. On the other the train operation, which was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, resumed on Wednesday.

The first train Awam Express carrying 456 passengers left Karachi for Peshawar. In Quetta, Jaffar Express departed for Peshawar via Lahore and Rawalpindi. All Standard Operating Procedures are being implemented during the train travel.