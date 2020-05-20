Share:

Washington-President Donald Trump said Wednesday he could restore plans to hold the annual G7 summit in person at his Camp David retreat, after having previously ordered the event to take place by videoconference. In a tweet, Trump said that recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was going well enough for possibly making the huge diplomatic gathering an in-person occasion. “Now that our Country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David.