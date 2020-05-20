Share:

KARACHI -To upscale the pace of digital transactions and provide convenience, UPaisa has further facilitated its customers by completely removing the charges on all transactions using mobile wallet accounts. As the nation approaches Eid amid Coronavirus crises, the move will prove extremely convenient for the users to transfer money safely from the comfort of their home.

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic in March and as per the directive of State Bank of Pakistan, charges on money transfer to other bank accounts from mobile wallets were also removed. Now with this move all types of money transfer transactions will be free from UPaisa wallet. This means that customers can now send money to anyone in Pakistan with a valid CNIC by selecting send money and then selecting CNIC option from the menu. Money can also be deposited into UPaisa account from any other bank account by simply selecting U Microfinance Bank from the list and adding the UPaisa wallet account/mobile number.

In order to open a new UPaisa account Ufone customers can simply dial *786# from their Ufone SIM, accept the terms and conditions, enter CNIC issuance date and create MPIN upon receiving confirmation SMS.

The step has been taken to encourage people to perform online transactions instead of stepping out of their homes for payments. Smooth online transaction system will eliminate the hassle of going to the bank along with ensuring safety.

UPaisa aims to fulfill basic financial services needs of the customers including deposits, money transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, ATM cards and payments for a variety of services.