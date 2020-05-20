Share:

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I make some suggestions to the government for making “zakat” useful and productive. The big amounts of money collected under “zakat” should mostly be invested in a few big industries in the cities and in small cottage industries in the villages. The profit from these industries should then be distributed among the poor or “mustahiqeen”. More and more people who receive zakat should be employed in the industries set up with zakat funds. The government and the people should make efforts to increase production in the country through investment of the zakat money. It will benefit all, especially the poor. Besides, it will increase industrial production.

UROOSHIA IJAZ,

Islamabad.