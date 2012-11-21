ADELAIDE - Test allrounder Dan Christian has been handed a one-match ban for repeatedly damaging dressing rooms following his dismissals in games for South Australia, team officials said Tuesday.

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) said Christian, who was Test 12th man last summer, has been suspended for this week's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria for damaging change rooms three times this season. But Christian, 29, has been told his suspension will not prevent any future Test selection.

SACA's director of cricket, Jamie Cox, said he had spoken with Australian selectors about the issue and was told Christian's suspension would not count against him. "They have said this won't leave a scar on that prospect," Cox said on Tuesday.

Christian has played 17 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals without cementing his spot in the short-form national teams. "He has sat on that (Australian) fringe virtually all of last summer so I can only assume that does lead to frustration," Cox said.

"He is an emotional guy and that emotion works really well for him on the field at times, but that is no excuse for damaging property.