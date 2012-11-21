LAHORE – PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said her party stands for the federation, not for separation, and it has always spoke for unity and a strong democratic system.

Speaking as the chief guest at the convocation of Gujranwala Jamia Albanat, Maryam said politics is different from cricket. “Political weight is assessed in a political field unlike the cricket ground where T20 matches are also played,” she added.

Maryam appreciated the educational policies of Punjab government. Highlighting the significance of education, she the the PML-has been struggling for the cause. The Punjab government, Maryam said, is making untiring efforts to introduce a uniform system of education in the province. She said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif believes in the politics of values instead of politics of rule, and the party will promote high values and standard in the field of education after coming into power .

The college principal, Ayesha Nadeem, welcomed Maryam, calling her bold and courageous lady. The students on the occasion also presented tableaus and skits which Maryum highly appreciated.