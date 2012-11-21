HAFIZABAD - While appreciating the media role for the progress, integrity and solidarity of the country, DPO Muhammad Waqas Nazir has stressed the need for better coordination between the police and media to promote the culture of confidence and understanding.

While addressing “Meet The Press” programme at Press Club here, the DPO said that the relation between the administration particularly police and media was based on love and hate. However, we should endeavour to ensure a better relationship to benefit the society,” he stressed. He pointed out that the basic responsibility of the police was to protect the life, honour and property of the common man which can only be guaranteed with the active cooperation of media through positive criticism, impartial reporting and pinpointing criminal activities and other social vices.

Replying to a question, the DPO said that Media Focal Person would be shortly appointed at the DPO office to facilitate the mediamen to verify veracity of any happening.

To another question, he said that steps would shortly be taken to check ‘toutism’ after this holy month.

On the occasion, Press Club Chariman Hamed Taskeen Hijazi assured the DPO that the press club members would continue constructive criticism and would extend practical cooperation to the police to eliminate crimes and criminals.