ISLAMABAD: After Hamid Khan’s refusal to represent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Panamagate case, several of leaders including Chairman Imran Khan were in a fix as to who would be their next lawyer in the case.

It was reported on Monday that PTI has pinned their hopes with the renowned lawyer Babar Awan as he will be the representing the party in Panamagate case.

PTI spokesperson Naeeemul Haq has also confirmed the appointment of Babar Awan as the new lawyer.

He was of the opinion that the prime minister had not given his reply for the last seven months and the matter going to court is a good sign.