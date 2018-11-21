Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that telemetry system was being installed to control water thefts and monitor water distribution to the provinces.

Though it was not responsibility of his ministry after 18th Amendment, his ministry arranged Rs1 billion at its own for telemetry system that would be a gift to the provinces, he added.

Talking to media here at Wapda House, Faisal Vawda mentioned that he had visited all the four provinces to discuss water related issues with authorities concerned, adding that he had almost managed to create harmony and bringing all the chief minister on the same page to resolve 25 years old water disputes among the provinces, and to this effect, a joint meeting would be held early next month.

The federal minister said that Naulang Dam, Balochistan, issue pending for the last ten year, had now been resolved as Asian Development Bank (ADB) would fund this project to be executed by Wapda, while the banks which had withdrawn, now structured with us. Hurdles in the Dasu Dam project were also being removed and efforts had also been made to save Rs 340 million in this regard, adding that around 10 to 11 billion rupees had so far been saved due to settlement of the water issues/projects pending for the last five years just because of ego problem at various level.

Faisal Vawda said that he would not let any sort of injustice with any province with regard to water distribution, and in this connection, he would not let anybody to get into ego problem and he himself would not become part of any ego problem.

To a question, the minister said that he was ready to sit with Indian authorities to settle down water disputes but on equal footings and Pakistan would not compromise on its rights and dignity. To another question, he said that all the provinces were being provided with their share as per Water Apportionment Accord 1991. He assured that all illegal hyderants would be removed in all the provinces.

Responding to a question, Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain said there was no hurdle in the construction of Diamir-Bhasha Dam to be developed in two parts i.e. Dam and Power House. As for as power house project is concerned, Wapda has commercial financing option, while the dam side would need Rs 474 billion, for which Rs 270 billion would be provided by government with annual allocation of Rs 30 billion annually till its completion in nine years, and Wapda would contribute Rs 98 billion equity, while remaining cost would be generated from the sovereign guarantee.

Appreciating performance of Water Resources Ministry, Wapda, IRSA and other line departments, the federal minister said that unlike past, the ministry and all these departments were now on the same page with regard to their mutual matters. He lauded the Wapda Chairman for running the Authority’s affairs and executing the projects in better manners despite having 137 inquiries and non-selection of two out of three WAPDA members i.e. Member Water and Member Power for the last two years, assuring that the member would be selected on merit.

The minister said that that water issue should be taken seriously and all stakeholders should contribute to resolving it on a war-footing. Vawda said that the country was facing losses worth billions of rupees due to the delay in construction of water reservoirs in the country. The minister said that he has directed the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to take steps on war footing basis to address the water-related issues. He said the government was committed to address the water woes of Sindh.

He said that the water scarcity would become serious issue in time ahead and the need of the hour is to adopt collective approach to tackle this issue.