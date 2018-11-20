Share:

Rawalpindi-An 11-year-old seminary student went missing mysteriously from Rawat Bazaar here on Tuesday, informed official sources. The missing child has been identified as Sami Ullah son of Zawar Khan, who was enrolled at Jamia Mosque/Seminary Chamber Morr, NLC, sources said.

The parents of the missing child had reported the matter to the police, after which they began an investigation, they said. According to sources, the father of child appeared before the police and lodged a complaint that he dropped his son at the seminary from where he went missing mysteriously. He requested the police to register a case and search for his son. Police mentioned the incident in the daily crime register and have begun investigation. Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits intercepted a villager namely Tanzil near Sardar Market at Dadocha, within limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat, and snatched a mobile phone, cash and motorcycle from him. The dacoits managed to escape while the victim approached the police for legal action against the criminals.

Unknown robbers also stole three buffaloes from the house of a man identified as Mirza Qaiser, located at Arazi Sihal, the area of PS Rawat. An auto theft gang pilfered the motorcycle of Hafiz Inayat Hussain from Chowk Pindori, the precinct of PS Kallar Syedan.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Separately, as many as six persons including two women sustained critical injuries in two road mishaps. According to details, a passenger wagon collided with a Suzuki van carrying milk drums near Sardar Market on Kallar Syedan Road.

Resultantly, three persons got injured who were rushed to Teshil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 informed media that a man along with two women was travelling on a motorcycle at Kallar Syedan Road when the shawl of a woman got stuck in the wheel of the motorcycle. The troika fell on the road and got injured badly, Rescue 1122 said. The maimed persons were shifted to THQ Hospital for medical treatment.