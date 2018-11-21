Share:

LAHORE - Chief Executive of Ashiana Cotton Products Limited Syed Ali Ahsan has been elected unopposed as central chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

According to a notification issued by the APTMA, the announcement of results was earlier withheld due to the order of Peshawar High Court in a writ petition No. 4522-P of 2018 dated 19th September 2018. Now the court has dismissed the petition due to jurisdictional maintainability.

Ali Ahsan has also served as the chairman of APTMA Punjab in the past. He is a seasoned businessman, hailing from a renowned Ali family of Lahore. His uncle Syed Wajid Ali amongst the founders of APTMA back in 1957 along with Sayeed Saigol and Mian Bashir. Meanwhile, both Naveed Gulzar from Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd and Asif Inam from Diamond International Corporation Ltd have been elected as central vice chairmen respectively, the notification added.

Syed Ali Ahsan presided over the first meeting of Executive Committee on Tuesday. Members of the Committee reposed their confidence on his leadership and extended full cooperation and support to him on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he resolved to renew the unity of membership across the country as a cohesive whole. He further pointed out that he would focus on revival of the industry to double the exports to $28 billion in five years subject to the provision of enabling environment by the government.