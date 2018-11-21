Share:

LAHORE - Political analyst and author Dr AR Khalid’s book titled ‘Jamhuriyat, Amriyat Aur Baybas Awam’ has been launched by Qalam Foundation.

In his book Dr AR Khalid discussed political history of Pakistan and said that there was no comparison between the democratic government and dictatorship. He termed General Ayub Khan’s rule most prosperous era of political history of country. He further said in his book that former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo was most successful politician among all. His government was demolished due to his upright behaviour, he maintained.