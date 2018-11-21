Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the legacy of his predecessor, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has asserted himself through some of his recent decisions only to land him in hot water because he simultaneously has locked horns with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the opposition party — Pakistan People’s Party.

The Senate chairman has recently invited ire of the ruling party for giving a ruling that barred Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry from attending the entire sittings of the last Senate session unless he tenders an apology over his outburst against some of the opposition leaders.

The federal cabinet that met on the same day, last Thursday, expressed its annoyance over decision of Senate chairman. “Nobody has the right to humiliate the cabinet members like this,” the information minister told reporters while quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying during the meeting.

At the same time, Senate chairman has also locked horns with the PPP as he recently wrote a letter to Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla barring him from extending invitations to various foreign dignitaries to visit Pakistan. “As per rules and a policy, the invitations are extended by the Senate chairman…you are requested to kindly consult me before extending invitations to any foreign dignitaries in view of the reasons mentioned above,” the letter said. Mandviwalla, the PPP Senator, in his reply expressed his “disappointment” over the letter and said: “I would like to know wherein the rules/policy prohibit the Deputy Chairman to extend invitations to foreign dignitaries on reciprocity basis.” Background interviews with some of the lawmakers of Upper House indicate that Senate chairman can be in trouble as he has created bad blood with Mandviwalla, a close aide to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

In the wake of these developments, questions are being raised in the political circles that what is the source of confidence of Senate chairman that he has simultaneously locked horns with the two major political parties in the Senate? It is being questioned whether it was own decision of the chair to give a ruling against the sitting minister or he succumbed to the opposition? Keeping in view the tone of information minister after the cabinet meeting, it is also being inquired whether PTI can make a move for the ouster of Sanjrani?

Background interviews with a number of lawmakers of the Senate reveal that chairman Senate gave ruling against the minister at its own because now he is asserting his position. The lawmakers view that Sanjrani carries the strong legacy of his predecessor — Mian Raza Rabbani - who has remained one of the strongest chairpersons of the house. They say that Sanjrani is feeling some unseen pressure to carry forward the traditions and norms set by Rabbani. He was elected to the Senate in March 2018 as an independent candidate from Balochistan with the major votes of PTI, PPP and independent senators of Balochistan and in his early months as chairman Senate, he remained submissive perhaps to get enough time to understand the overall atmosphere of the house. Now he has the ability to run the house strictly under the rules. It is being believed that perhaps he was not expecting the reaction from government that he had to face as a result of his ruling.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum said that it was the own decision of chairman Senate to give ruling against the sitting minister. “Opposition had made a hue and cry over the behaviour of minister as we in one voice said that this is not the insult of the chair but the house as well,” the opposition lawmaker said. He said that former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani had placed a similar ban on then Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and termed the decision of chairman Senate justified.

As far as the ouster of chairman Senate is concerned, PTI would have to get support of PPP to replace Sanjrani with a new chairman because the latter is the second major party in the house after PML-N. A number of senators are of the opinion that there are no chances that PTI at the moment would invite PPP to make a move for the replacement of Sanjrani. Secondly, they said that PTI would want that the chairman Senate slot should go to it as PPP already had the slot of deputy chairman Senate and this would create a deadlock between the two parties. For PPP, chairman Senate like Sanjrani will be more acceptable than one having the backing of the ruling party,” a lawmaker remarked. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan ruled out the possibility that PTI would go to extent of replacing chairman Senate. “There are absolutely no chances that PTI would make a move to oust the chairman Senate,” he said. He said that PTI had complete confidence in Sanjrani as he has recently taken a number of initiatives to strengthen the House of Federation.