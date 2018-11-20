Share:

Rawalpindi-Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sibtain Raza has called on a five member delegation of vendors-cum-owners of model counters and has assured them that he will highlight their issue of removal of sale points in the upcoming board meeting for approval, informed sources on Tuesday. The CEO also maintained that all the problems of vendors would be solved on a priority basis and a new place would be allocated for them to establish stalls, sources said. The vendors called off their proposed plan to stage a sit in outside RCB against removal of their model counters by Enforcement Department during an anti encroachment drive on November 22 and thanked the CEO for listening to their problems, sources said.

The five member delegation comprised President Peoples Union of Vendors/Hand-push carts owners Gulzar Shah, General Secretary Sardar Munsaf, Secretary Information Abdul Rehman, Sheikh Zafar and Sardar Salim.

According to sources, CEO RCB Sibtain Raza met a five-member delegation of the representatives of Peoples Union of Vendors in his office. The president of the union told the CEO that more than 45 owners of model counters had been facing severe economic conditions since the RCB had seized their stalls from Bank Road and Police Station Road. He also told the CEO that all the vendors had obtained licenses for the stalls from RCB for one year by paying a legal fee. On this, CEO Sibtain Raza assured the representatives of vendors that he would put the issue of 45 vendors in upcoming board meeting for approval. The meeting would commence on November 23 or 26, 2018, he said. The vendors applauded the services of CEO Sibtain Raza.

Earlier, scores of vendors in Saddar had decided to stage a sit in outside RCB against removal of their model counters/sale stalls during anti-encroachment drive and not allocating a new place to them.