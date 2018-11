Share:

GUJRANWALA - A police constable was shot at and injured in firing by armed men for showing resistance to their robbery bid here the other day. According to police, constable Ziaullah was going on a motorcycle when, near Perocoat, armed men intercepted him and attempted to snatch cash and a cell phone from him. But the constable put up resistance at which the robbers opened fire at him. Resultantly, he received a shot in his leg. The accused fled away. Police were investigating.