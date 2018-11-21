Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Tuesday approved to export 0.5 million tonnes of wheat at subsidized rate.

The ECC, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, discussed the proposal submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding export of surplus wheat/products. The ECC decided that Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) will export the surplus wheat and the concerned provincial governments will incur the subsidy on export.

It was decided that any financial support for freight etc. requested for the purpose will be provided by the respective provincial governments. Federal Government will pick up such costs in the case of Passco only. Further, a committee comprising senior officials from Commerce, Finance and Food Security will review the situation in two week’s time and make recommendation for further exports, if required.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research moved a proposal to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to seek approval for export of 3.1 million tonnes of surplus wheat by providing a $105 per tonne subsidy. According to the ministry, surplus wheat stock of over 10 million tonnes is available with the public sector and all stakeholders have consented to export 3.1 million tonnes including 2 million tonnes by Punjab, 0.6 million tonnes by Passco and 0.5 million tonnes by Sindh. The ministry proposed that ECC should allow exports till April 1, 2019 with further a two-month extension in the exports period.

According to the summary moved to ECC, at the start of the food year on May 01, 2018, wheat availability was 31.45 million tonnes including production of 25.51 million tonnes and leftover stock of 5.942 million tonnes. The current wheat stock with the public sector included 6.193 million tonnes with Punjab 1.75 million tonnes, Sindh 0.212 million tonnes, KP 0.054 million tonnes, Balochistan 1.837 million tonnes, Passco. The current wheat stock is 10.046 million tonnes compared to 10.294 million tonnes last year.

However, the top economic decisions making body of the country has allowed to export only 0.5 million tonnes of wheat. Sources informed that ECC has not taken other agenda as Finance Minister was scheduled to leave for Malaysia along with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The remaining agenda would be discussed in next meeting.

The ECC was supposed to discuss exemption from relending policy of government of Pakistan for funds to be provided as grants to Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund. Similarly, matters pertaining to dues that need to be paid to the heirs of deceased employees of Pakistan Steel Mills as well as the price of sugar cane and the cost of production of sugar could not be discussed either, which was included in ECC’s meeting. The decision to grant approval for a gas load management programme for domestic and industrial users was also delayed.